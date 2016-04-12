Hospital loses case over denial of 'disproportionate share' funds

A New Jersey hospital cannot count patients who qualify for the state’s charity care program, but not Medicaid, in determining whether it qualifies for extra Medicare funding given to institutions that serve low-income populations, a Washington, D.C. federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Friday granted summary judgment to the U.S. Department of Human Services against Camden, New Jersey’s Cooper University Hospital, which sued the agency in November 2014.

