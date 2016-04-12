FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hospital loses case over denial of 'disproportionate share' funds
April 12, 2016

Hospital loses case over denial of 'disproportionate share' funds

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A New Jersey hospital cannot count patients who qualify for the state’s charity care program, but not Medicaid, in determining whether it qualifies for extra Medicare funding given to institutions that serve low-income populations, a Washington, D.C. federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Friday granted summary judgment to the U.S. Department of Human Services against Camden, New Jersey’s Cooper University Hospital, which sued the agency in November 2014.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22sKw56

