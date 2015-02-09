FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hospitals join fight over Medicare payment cut
February 13, 2015 / 1:24 AM / 3 years ago

Hospitals join fight over Medicare payment cut

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nearly 200 hospitals have sued the federal government for its 2013 decision to reduce Medicare payments for inpatient hospital treatment, joining several hundred other hospitals already challenging the move.

The latest hospitals to join, located in about 25 states including New York, Texas and Florida, sued the Department of Health and Human Services on Friday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Many of the plaintiffs belong to health systems that operate multiple hospitals.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1zPWzxt

