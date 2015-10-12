U.S. sued over Medicare reimbursement rate for hospitals

More than 250 hospitals affiliated with four healthcare systems have sued the U.S. government over its formula for calculating Medicare reimbursement, claiming that they have been systematically underpaid for more than a decade.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the District of Columbia U.S. District Court, claims that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has based its Medicare reimbursement formula on a mistaken calculation going all the way back to 1983.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PapsxS