U.S. sued over Medicare reimbursement rate for hospitals
October 12, 2015 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

More than 250 hospitals affiliated with four healthcare systems have sued the U.S. government over its formula for calculating Medicare reimbursement, claiming that they have been systematically underpaid for more than a decade.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the District of Columbia U.S. District Court, claims that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has based its Medicare reimbursement formula on a mistaken calculation going all the way back to 1983.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PapsxS

