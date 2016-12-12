Michigan hospitals lose bid for Medicare reimbursement for resident training

Two Michigan hospitals are not entitled to Medicare reimbursement for resident training they helped fund at non-hospital sites, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled Friday that the contract between the hospitals - Borgess Medical Center and Bronson Methodist Hospital, both in Kalamazoo, Michigan - and an arm of Michigan State University that ran the off-site training did not meet a federal requirement that it ensure the hospitals would pay residents' salaries.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hv8OiK