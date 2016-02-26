Hospitals sue HHS over 'disproportionate share' payments

Six hospitals that serve low-income populations have filed a lawsuit alleging that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services underpaid them in the early 2000s by using an improper reimbursement formula.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the District of Columbia U.S. District Court, further accuses HHS of delaying the hospitals’ administrative appeals before remanding them to private contractors without final adjudication authority.

