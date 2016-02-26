FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hospitals sue HHS over 'disproportionate share' payments
February 26, 2016 / 1:28 AM / 2 years ago

Hospitals sue HHS over 'disproportionate share' payments

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Six hospitals that serve low-income populations have filed a lawsuit alleging that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services underpaid them in the early 2000s by using an improper reimbursement formula.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the District of Columbia U.S. District Court, further accuses HHS of delaying the hospitals’ administrative appeals before remanding them to private contractors without final adjudication authority.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RrnBDZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
