West Virginia hospitals agree to settle federal antitrust claims

Two West Virginia hospital operators have reached a deal with the Department of Justice to settle a lawsuit alleging that they illegally agreed to allocate territories in which to market their services.

The DOJ filed the lawsuit and settlement agreement with Charleston Area Medical Center and St. Mary’s Medical Center on Thursday in federal court in Charleston, West Virginia. A judge must still sign off on the deal.

