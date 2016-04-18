FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
West Virginia hospitals agree to settle federal antitrust claims
April 18, 2016 / 8:11 PM / a year ago

West Virginia hospitals agree to settle federal antitrust claims

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Two West Virginia hospital operators have reached a deal with the Department of Justice to settle a lawsuit alleging that they illegally agreed to allocate territories in which to market their services.

The DOJ filed the lawsuit and settlement agreement with Charleston Area Medical Center and St. Mary’s Medical Center on Thursday in federal court in Charleston, West Virginia. A judge must still sign off on the deal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Tfz22p

