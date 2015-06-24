New York, L.A. hotspots for Medicare prescription-drug abuse - report

(Reuters) - More than 1,400 pharmacies across the United States are facing investigations and audits following a government study that showed “hotspots” of potential abuse of Medicare’s optional prescription-drug program, known as Part D.

The Office of the Inspector General of the Health and Human Services Department on Tuesday said it found questionable clusters of Part D spending for commonly abused opioid painkillers, such as oxycodone and fentanyl, and non-controlled substances like prescription-strength Nexium, skin creams and anti-inflammatory drugs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GxNKZx