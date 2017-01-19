HHS, other agencies unveil final rule on human subject research

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and 15 other federal agencies on Wednesday issued a final rule aimed at boosting protections for human subjects of federally funded scientific research, though it did not go as far as the version that was first proposed.

HHS said the new rule, set to take effect next year, is intended to balance subjects' rights with research institutions' concerns about undue administrative burdens. The current rules for human subject research date back to 1991.

