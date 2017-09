(Reuters) - A Manhattan federal judge has dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai of misappropriating federal funds intended for people who worked at the World Trade Center site in 2001.

U.S. District Judge George Daniels ruled Wednesday that the plaintiffs, three former employees at Icahn’s call center, had insufficiently alleged a fraudulent scheme.

