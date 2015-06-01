FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Health: June 1, 2015

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health community. All times local.

Monday, June 1

8 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration’s Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies Advisory Committee will meet in open session to discuss the latest developments and regulatory approaches to reduce the risk of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, a neurological condition, and bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or mad cow disease. The day-long session will be held at the FDA’s Building 31 Conference Center in Silver Spring, Maryland. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1I11UZr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
