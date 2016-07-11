FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge allows rodent disease testing patent dispute to go forward
July 11, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Judge allows rodent disease testing patent dispute to go forward

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by veterinary diagnostics company Idexx Laboratories Inc accusing laboratory services company Charles River Laboratories Inc of infringing its patents on a method of monitoring rodent populations for infectious disease.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Delaware said in an order entered in the court's docket on Thursday that the method was not ineligible for patenting as an abstract idea.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29BnVDo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
