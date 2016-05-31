FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illumina claims Cornell obtained gene-sequencing patent unfairly
May 31, 2016 / 8:51 PM / a year ago

Illumina claims Cornell obtained gene-sequencing patent unfairly

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal magistrate judge has recommended that biotechnology company Illumina Inc be allowed to file claims accusing Cornell University employees of deceiving the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in order to obtain a gene-sequencing patent it now accuses Illumina of infringing.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge in Delaware said in a report and recommendation issued Friday that San Diego, California-based Illumina should be allowed to amend its counterclaims against Cornell because it had plausibly alleged that the university acted with deceptive intent when it claimed it developed a gene-sequencing method before three articles of prior art.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/25xMzIv

