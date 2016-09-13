Judge blocks sales of Qiagen gene-sequencing device

A federal judge has ordered diagnostics technology company Qiagen NV to stop selling its new GeneReader gene-sequencing device, finding that rival Illumina Inc was likely to win a patent infringement lawsuit over the device.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco on Friday said the lawsuit was "a rare and powerful case for the unusual remedy of a preliminary injunction," noting that a federal appeals court had recently upheld the validity of Illumina's patent.

