Illumina wins dismissal of Scripps Institute patent lawsuit

A federal judge in San Diego has dismissed a lawsuit by the non-profit Scripps Research Institute accusing Illumina Inc of infringing a patent related to a type of genetic analysis tool.

U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino on Monday ruled that the California-based research foundation's lawsuit did not include enough detail about how Illumina's products infringed its patent, but gave Scripps permission to refile the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2foqVkM