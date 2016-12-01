Illumina wins bid to expand patent lawsuit against Qiagen

A federal judge has allowed genetic testing company Illumina Inc to add a newly issued patent to its lawsuit against rival Qiagen NV, rejecting Qiagen’s argument that it would be prejudiced by the move.

The ruling, from U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco on Tuesday, comes as Qiagen is appealing a preliminary injunction blocking it from selling its GeneReader gene-sequencing device. Alsup gave Illumina until Dec. 17 to amend its complaint.

