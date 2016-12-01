FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illumina wins bid to expand patent lawsuit against Qiagen
December 1, 2016 / 12:56 AM / 10 months ago

Illumina wins bid to expand patent lawsuit against Qiagen

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has allowed genetic testing company Illumina Inc to add a newly issued patent to its lawsuit against rival Qiagen NV, rejecting Qiagen’s argument that it would be prejudiced by the move.

The ruling, from U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco on Tuesday, comes as Qiagen is appealing a preliminary injunction blocking it from selling its GeneReader gene-sequencing device. Alsup gave Illumina until Dec. 17 to amend its complaint.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gHE1OU

