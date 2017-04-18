Illumina, Cornell drop gene sequencing patent dispute

Cornell University and biotechnology company Illumina Inc have dropped a lengthy patent dispute over gene-sequencing technology, citing a "settlement process."

It was not clear from papers filed in Delaware federal court on Tuesday whether a settlement had been finalized, or what the terms were. But Cornell and Illumina asked U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark to dismiss the entire case and vacate earlier rulings he had made in it.

