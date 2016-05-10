FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal Circuit upholds Illumina gene-sequencing patent
May 10, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Federal Circuit upholds Illumina gene-sequencing patent

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has upheld gene-sequencing company Illumina Inc’s patent on a method of labeling nucleotides, the individual building blocks of DNA, rejecting a challenge by a unit of rival Quiagen NV.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled Monday that the patent was not obvious in light of prior art, affirming a ruling by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QXa83e

