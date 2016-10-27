Federal Circuit refuses Qiagen's bid to stay injunction on GeneReader sales

A federal appeals court declined Qiagen NV's bid for an emergency stay of an injunction blocking the sale of its year-old GeneReader gene-sequencing device.

In a two-page order issued late on Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., found that Qiagen failed to show that a stay of the injunction in a patent infringement lawsuit filed by the diagnostic technology company's rival Illumina Inc, was warranted.

