Impax seeks fees from FTC in pay-for-delay lawsuit

Drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked a federal court to order the Federal Trade Commission to cover some of its legal fees in an antitrust lawsuit the agency dropped and refiled as an administrative proceeding.

In a motion filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Impax said the FTC's decision to drop the case after 10 months of litigation suggested it was engaged in forum-shopping.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mligDB