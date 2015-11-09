FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge blocks U.S. sale of glucose strips intended for overseas markets
November 9, 2015 / 10:37 PM / 2 years ago

Judge blocks U.S. sale of glucose strips intended for overseas markets

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Drugmaker Abbott Laboratories has won a preliminary injunction barring drug wholesalers and pharmacies from selling domestically its blood glucose test strips intended for overseas markets.

U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon in Brooklyn ruled Friday that though the strips themselves might be identical, Abbott would likely be harmed by the sales because the strips were differently labeled than those meant for U.S. consumers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RJcZiW

