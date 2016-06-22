Hospital may seek damages from U.S. over malpractice case -judge

A Philadelphia hospital may seek damages from the federal government for an $8 million malpractice settlement it paid out involving an attending obstetrician who was an employee of a federally funded clinic, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney in Philadelphia on Monday allowed Temple University Hospital's common law contribution and indemnification claims to go forward, but dismissed the hospital's claims based on its physician-sharing contract with the clinic.

