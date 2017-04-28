IU Health, HealthNet to pay $18 million in false claims case

Hospital system Indiana University Health Inc and clinic operator HealthNet Inc have agreed to pay $18 million to resolve allegations that they engaged in an illegal kickback scheme involving patient referrals, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The accord, announced on Thursday, resolved a whistleblower lawsuit filed in federal court in Indianapolis in 2013 by a doctor who formerly held positions at both IU Health's Methodist Hospital and HealthNet, a nonprofit which services inner-city neighborhoods.

