N.J. drug packager, execs indicted for safety violations

(Reuters) - Two executives of a defunct New Jersey drug packaging company have been indicted for allegedly packaging drugs under non-sterile conditions and selling them, putting consumers at risk.

The indictment, filed last week in Brooklyn federal court and unsealed Thursday, claims that Tinton Falls, N.J.-based Med Prep Consulting Inc violated federal safety standards while under the leadership of president and owner Gerald Tighe, 57, and its pharmacist-in-charge Stephen Kalinoski, 51.

