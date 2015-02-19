FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.J. drug packager, execs indicted for safety violations
February 19, 2015

N.J. drug packager, execs indicted for safety violations

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two executives of a defunct New Jersey drug packaging company have been indicted for allegedly packaging drugs under non-sterile conditions and selling them, putting consumers at risk.

The indictment, filed last week in Brooklyn federal court and unsealed Thursday, claims that Tinton Falls, N.J.-based Med Prep Consulting Inc violated federal safety standards while under the leadership of president and owner Gerald Tighe, 57, and its pharmacist-in-charge Stephen Kalinoski, 51.

