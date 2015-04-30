Alabama lawmakers seek to let brands off the hook for generics

(Reuters) - Both houses of Alabama’s legislature have passed a bill that would free brand-name drug and device makers from liability for generic versions of their products, effectively undoing a controversial decision from the state’s highest court last year.

The bill, SB80, was passed by the House 86-14 on Tuesday and sent to Governor Robert Bentley, a Republican, on Thursday, according to the state legislature’s website. Bentley supports the bill and plans to sign it, a spokeswoman for his office said.

