FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-U.S. antitrust officials set to block Anthem, Aetna deals - BBG
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
World
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-U.S. antitrust officials set to block Anthem, Aetna deals - BBG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to "Department of Justice" from "Federal Trade Commission" in paragraph two)

July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. antitrust officials are expected to file lawsuits to block Anthem Inc's acquisition of Cigna Corp as well as Aetna Inc's takeover of Humana Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Department of Justice is concerned that the two deals, which would reduce the number of health insurers to three from five, would hurt customers, the report said, citing several people familiar with the situation. (bloom.bg/29Jomfa) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.