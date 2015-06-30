U.S. Supreme Court sends health-plan recovery rulings to state courts

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday overturned two state-court rulings that barred health insurers from seeking reimbursement of benefits they paid on behalf of federal workers who later obtained money through litigation.

The high court remanded the cases back to the Missouri Supreme Court and the Arizona Court of Appeals for reconsideration in light of a regulation that took effect on June 22 saying the Federal Employees Health Benefits Act pre-empts any state laws that ban medical-insurance subrogation.

