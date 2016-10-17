Ex-Insys employee charged with fraud scheme involving fentanyl drug

A former Insys Therapeutics Inc executive has been criminally charged for conspiring to defraud insurers into paying for a fentanyl-based cancer pain drug that was sometimes prescribed for off-label uses.

Elizabeth Gurrieri, a former manager of reimbursement services at Insys, was arrested in Arizona on Thursday and charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Boston with wire fraud conspiracy, according to court records.

