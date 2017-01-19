Insys to pay $3.4 million to resolve New Hampshire fentanyl drug probe

Insys Therapeutics Inc has agreed to pay $3.4 million to resolve claims by the New Hampshire attorney general that the company engaged in deceptive acts in connection with marketing a drug containing the opioid fentanyl through payments to a medical provider.

The settlement, announced by New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph Foster on Wednesday, came in the latest case to flow out of state and federal probes involving Insys' drug Subsys as authorities seek to combat a national opioid abuse epidemic.

