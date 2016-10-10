Judge upholds Merck antibiotic patents against Hospira challenge

A Delaware federal judge has invalidated Merck & Co Inc patent claims on its antibiotic Invanz in a challenge from rival Hospira Inc, which is seeking to sell a generic version of the drug.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Wilmington, Delaware ruled Friday that all asserted claims of the patent, which cover a process for making the drug and was set to expire in 2020, were obvious. The patent has other claims that were not at issue in the case, and are not directly affected by the ruling.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2e4BxpV