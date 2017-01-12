FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 7 months ago

Iowa pharmacy benefit manager disclosure law preempted - 8th Circuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has struck down a 2014 Iowa law requiring pharmacy benefit managers to disclose their pricing methods, finding it is preempted by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

The opinion, handed down by a unanimous panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, reversed a district court decision upholding the law against a challenge from the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, a nationwide industry group for pharmacy benefit managers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2inx85n

