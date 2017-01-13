FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Moog wins injunction barring sales of IV tubing systems
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 13, 2017 / 10:43 PM / 7 months ago

Moog wins injunction barring sales of IV tubing systems

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Jan 13 - Moog Inc, a maker of intravenous infusion pumps and tubing used in medical settings, has won a preliminary injunction blocking a small New Jersey company from selling tubing systems touted as compatible with Moog's intravenous infusion pumps.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in New Jersey ruled Thursday that New York-based Moog was likely to prove that Acta Medical LLC's tubing system infringed one of its patents on IV tubing, rejecting Acta's argument that its product did not have all the characteristics of the patented invention.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ilZb6E

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.