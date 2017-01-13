Moog wins injunction barring sales of IV tubing systems

Jan 13 - Moog Inc, a maker of intravenous infusion pumps and tubing used in medical settings, has won a preliminary injunction blocking a small New Jersey company from selling tubing systems touted as compatible with Moog's intravenous infusion pumps.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in New Jersey ruled Thursday that New York-based Moog was likely to prove that Acta Medical LLC's tubing system infringed one of its patents on IV tubing, rejecting Acta's argument that its product did not have all the characteristics of the patented invention.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ilZb6E