N.J. judge to weigh whether state is flouting Medicaid law
May 1, 2015 / 8:57 PM / 2 years ago

N.J. judge to weigh whether state is flouting Medicaid law

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has ordered a hearing on whether a New Jersey agency is failing to make required Medicaid payments to healthcare providers.

But, U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp on Thursday denied a motion by a healthcare provider association that had asked the court to order the state to show cause for why it should not be held in contempt of court for violating an earlier order. However, he left open the possibility that the motion could be renewed later. A finding of contempt can result in a fine or other sanctions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Q8AG3P

