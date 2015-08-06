FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3rd Circuit rejects ADA lawsuit over psychotropic drugs
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 6, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

3rd Circuit rejects ADA lawsuit over psychotropic drugs

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has rejected a disability rights group’s challenge to a New Jersey regulation allowing people civilly committed to psychiatric facilities to be forcibly given psychotropic drugs without judicial process.

Judge Thomas Hardiman of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, ruled Tuesday that the state regulation does not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act or the U.S. Constitution. The decision affirms a 2013 lower court ruling.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KSKW0O

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.