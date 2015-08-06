3rd Circuit rejects ADA lawsuit over psychotropic drugs

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has rejected a disability rights group’s challenge to a New Jersey regulation allowing people civilly committed to psychiatric facilities to be forcibly given psychotropic drugs without judicial process.

Judge Thomas Hardiman of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, ruled Tuesday that the state regulation does not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act or the U.S. Constitution. The decision affirms a 2013 lower court ruling.

