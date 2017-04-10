FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 4 months ago

J&J seeks dismissal of whistleblower's retaliation claims

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson urged a judge on Monday to dismiss claims that one of its subsidiary retaliated against a former employee whose whistleblower lawsuit led to an $18 million settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

Melayna Lokosky, a former sales representative for J&J unit Acclarent, said she was unlawfully fired in 2011 after raising questions internally about the off-label promotion of a medical device called the Relieva Stratus MicroFlow Spacer, or Stratus.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oSoXSR

