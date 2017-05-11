FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
J&J resolves lawsuit by Oregon over 'phantom' Motrin recall
May 11, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 3 months ago

J&J resolves lawsuit by Oregon over 'phantom' Motrin recall

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay more than $400,000 to Oregon to resolve a lawsuit claiming it engaged in a "phantom recall" of defective Motrin pills by secretly having supplies bought off shelves to avoid negative publicity.

The settlement, confirmed by a spokeswoman for Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Thursday, resolved a lawsuit the state filed against the drugmaker and two subsidiaries in 2011.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pDbjz7

