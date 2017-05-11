J&J resolves lawsuit by Oregon over 'phantom' Motrin recall

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay more than $400,000 to Oregon to resolve a lawsuit claiming it engaged in a "phantom recall" of defective Motrin pills by secretly having supplies bought off shelves to avoid negative publicity.

The settlement, confirmed by a spokeswoman for Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Thursday, resolved a lawsuit the state filed against the drugmaker and two subsidiaries in 2011.

