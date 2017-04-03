FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J loses bid to protect opioid probe records from disclosure
April 3, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 5 months ago

J&J loses bid to protect opioid probe records from disclosure

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceuticals has lost an appeal of a ruling that allowed public disclosure of documents the drug company turned over to the city of Chicago as part of an investigation into its marketing of opioid painkillers.

The Illinois Appellate Court, First District, on Friday ruled that documents the city subpoenaed from Janssen ahead of a lawsuit over its marketing practices were not exempt from disclosure under the state's Freedom of Information Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2o3fCqf

