J&J loses bid to protect opioid probe records from disclosure

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceuticals has lost an appeal of a ruling that allowed public disclosure of documents the drug company turned over to the city of Chicago as part of an investigation into its marketing of opioid painkillers.

The Illinois Appellate Court, First District, on Friday ruled that documents the city subpoenaed from Janssen ahead of a lawsuit over its marketing practices were not exempt from disclosure under the state's Freedom of Information Act.

