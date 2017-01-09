FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biotech firm lacks standing to appeal PTAB decision - Federal Circuit
January 9, 2017 / 10:54 PM / 7 months ago

Biotech firm lacks standing to appeal PTAB decision - Federal Circuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A biotechnology research firm that does not sell any products lacks standing to appeal the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's rejection of its challenge to a patent on a Genentech Inc cancer drug, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit dismissed the appeal by Phigenix Inc on Monday. The court ruled that a party seeking to prove standing in an appeal of a federal agency decision must meet the same evidentiary standard as in a summary judgment motion, adopting a standard previously set by the D.C. Circuit and adopted by at least four other circuits.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iat9Wm

