Texas hospitals sue U.S. for allowing rival's expansion
October 14, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

Texas hospitals sue U.S. for allowing rival's expansion

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A trio of Texas hospitals sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Monday for granting a rival, physician-owned hospital an exception from federal law allowing it to double in size.

The U.S. Affordable Care Act largely banned new physician-owned hospitals over concerns about conflicts of interest that may arise when doctors refer patients for services at hospitals in which they have a financial interest.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PgPcZw

