Judge rules on surgeon testimony in knee-implant bellwether

(Reuters) - In the first bellwether trial out of more than 1,000 knee-implant patients suing device maker Zimmer Inc, a judge has ruled that a surgeon who treated the plaintiff may not offer an opinion about whether the design of the device caused her injury.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer ruled on Wednesday that the surgeon, Alan Klein, may testify only about opinions he formed in the course of treating the plaintiff, Kathy Batty.

