10 months ago
Amgen unit sues generic companies over generic Kyprolis plans
#Westlaw News
November 3, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 10 months ago

Amgen unit sues generic companies over generic Kyprolis plans

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

An Amgen Inc subsidiary has sued three generic drug companies over their applications to make generic versions of Amgen's cancer drug Kyprolis, the latest in a series of lawsuits asserting Amgen's patent rights to the drug.

The three lawsuits, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware by Onyx Therapeutics Inc, target China's Qilu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and U.S. and Indian units of Germany's Fresenius Kabi AG.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fezKl4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
