FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3rd Circuit revives pay-for-delay case over Glaxo epilepsy drug
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 26, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

3rd Circuit revives pay-for-delay case over Glaxo epilepsy drug

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd may have violated federal antitrust laws with a 2005 agreement that delayed the launch of a generic version of Glaxo’s epilepsy drug Lamictal, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Friday that a payment from a brand-name drugmaker to a generic drugmaker to delay the launch of a generic need not be in cash in order to violate antitrust laws, reversing a lower court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JoBzVH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.