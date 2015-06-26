3rd Circuit revives pay-for-delay case over Glaxo epilepsy drug

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd may have violated federal antitrust laws with a 2005 agreement that delayed the launch of a generic version of Glaxo’s epilepsy drug Lamictal, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Friday that a payment from a brand-name drugmaker to a generic drugmaker to delay the launch of a generic need not be in cash in order to violate antitrust laws, reversing a lower court.

