Supreme Court asks U.S. to weigh in on pay-for-delay case

The U.S. Supreme Court has asked the federal government to weigh in on whether GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s license of its anti-seizure drug Lamictal to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd may have been an anticompetitive “pay-for-delay” deal.

The Supreme Court invited the U.S solicitor general to submit a brief in the case on Monday. The court is considering whether to grant a petition for a writ of certiorari filed in February by U.K.-based GSK and Israel-based Teva, urging the court to review a decision by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowing an antitrust lawsuit brought against them by a group of drug wholesalers to go forward.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PBxUYV