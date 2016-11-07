Supreme Court will not hear pay-for-delay case over GSK's Lamictal

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear an appeal of a decision holding that GlaxoSmithKline PLC's license of its anti-seizure drug Lamictal to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd may have been an anticompetitive "pay-for-delay" deal, allowing an antitrust lawsuit against the companies to go forward.

The court's decision follows the advice of the U.S. solicitor general, who last month urged the court to leave a 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision reviving the proposed antitrust class action, brought against GSK and Teva by drug wholesalers in 2012, in place.

