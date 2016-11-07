FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Supreme Court will not hear pay-for-delay case over GSK's Lamictal
November 7, 2016 / 9:26 PM / 10 months ago

Supreme Court will not hear pay-for-delay case over GSK's Lamictal

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear an appeal of a decision holding that GlaxoSmithKline PLC's license of its anti-seizure drug Lamictal to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd may have been an anticompetitive "pay-for-delay" deal, allowing an antitrust lawsuit against the companies to go forward.

The court's decision follows the advice of the U.S. solicitor general, who last month urged the court to leave a 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision reviving the proposed antitrust class action, brought against GSK and Teva by drug wholesalers in 2012, in place.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2egevja

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
