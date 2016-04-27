FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amneal sues GlaxoSmithKline over planned generic epilepsy drug
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 27, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Amneal sues GlaxoSmithKline over planned generic epilepsy drug

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

New Jersey-based generic drugmaker Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC has sued GlaxoSmithKline in federal court in Delaware, asking the court to find that its proposed generic version of GSK’s epilepsy drug Lamictal XR would not infringe two GSK patents.

In a lawsuit filed Monday by its lawyers at Maddox Edwards and Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, Amneal said it needed the judgment to get past a regulatory “bottleneck” created by another unknown drugmaker that sought approval for a generic version of the drug from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in early 2014, but has not acted since.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1pECYiA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.