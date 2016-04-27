Amneal sues GlaxoSmithKline over planned generic epilepsy drug

New Jersey-based generic drugmaker Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC has sued GlaxoSmithKline in federal court in Delaware, asking the court to find that its proposed generic version of GSK’s epilepsy drug Lamictal XR would not infringe two GSK patents.

In a lawsuit filed Monday by its lawyers at Maddox Edwards and Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, Amneal said it needed the judgment to get past a regulatory “bottleneck” created by another unknown drugmaker that sought approval for a generic version of the drug from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in early 2014, but has not acted since.

