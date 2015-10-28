Judge allows Pennsylvania to cut off hospital facing fraud claims

Pennsylvania’s health agency can suspend Medicaid payments to a mental health clinic operator facing a whistleblower lawsuit alleging it defrauded the government healthcare program, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence Stengel of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Monday ruled that Lehigh Valley Community Mental Health Centers, which operates clinics in Allentown, Easton and Bethlehem, was not entitled to a temporary restraining order requiring the state to continue some Medicaid payments.

