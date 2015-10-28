FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge allows Pennsylvania to cut off hospital facing fraud claims
Sections
Featured
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 28, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Judge allows Pennsylvania to cut off hospital facing fraud claims

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Pennsylvania’s health agency can suspend Medicaid payments to a mental health clinic operator facing a whistleblower lawsuit alleging it defrauded the government healthcare program, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence Stengel of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Monday ruled that Lehigh Valley Community Mental Health Centers, which operates clinics in Allentown, Easton and Bethlehem, was not entitled to a temporary restraining order requiring the state to continue some Medicaid payments.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1S98ejh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.