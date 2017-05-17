FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AGs urge lawmakers to send states more healthcare fraud recoveries
May 17, 2017 / 9:06 PM / 3 months ago

AGs urge lawmakers to send states more healthcare fraud recoveries

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Nearly all state attorneys general on Wednesday urged federal lawmakers to pass legislation increasing the share of money recovered in healthcare fraud cases that is returned to states.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, a Republican, and North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, said in a letter that Congress must fix a "statutory quirk" that prevents states from getting money recovered in cases involving patients eligible for both Medicare's prescription drug program and Medicaid.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qSUBki

