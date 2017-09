A federal judge has upheld three patents on Bayer Pharma AG’s erectile dysfunction drug Staxyn, blocking Actavis PLC from launching a generic version of the drug.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Sleet of the District of Delaware ruled Monday that two of Leverkusen, Germany-based Bayer’s patents on the drug were valid. The ruling came less than a week after he upheld another patent in the case.

