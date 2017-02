A federal appeals court has removed a roadblock to the launch of a generic version of Shire PLC's bowel disease drug Lialda, reversing a lower court decision that the generic version would infringe Shire's patent.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday ruled that the generic version, proposed in 2012 by Watson Pharmaceuticals, was not covered by Shire's patent thanks to an additional chemical it included as a lubricant.

