FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge narrows claims in Lidoderm antitrust litigation
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 7, 2015 / 12:06 AM / 2 years ago

Judge narrows claims in Lidoderm antitrust litigation

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a slew of state law claims in an antitrust case brought by a health plan for federal workers and several unions claiming that a settlement between three drugmakers delayed generic versions of a painkiller patch and kept prices artificially high.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick of the Northern District of California Monday dismissed claims in two separate complaints in the litigation - one filed by the Government Employees Health Organization (GEHA) and the other by a group of unions and individuals.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DT2Kj1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.