Judge narrows claims in Lidoderm antitrust litigation

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a slew of state law claims in an antitrust case brought by a health plan for federal workers and several unions claiming that a settlement between three drugmakers delayed generic versions of a painkiller patch and kept prices artificially high.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick of the Northern District of California Monday dismissed claims in two separate complaints in the litigation - one filed by the Government Employees Health Organization (GEHA) and the other by a group of unions and individuals.

