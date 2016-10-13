FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Endo privilege waiver limited to Lidoderm MDL - judge
October 13, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 10 months ago

Endo privilege waiver limited to Lidoderm MDL - judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A California federal judge has allowed Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc to partly waive attorney-client privilege in a private multidistrict antitrust litigation while reserving the right to assert it in a parallel Federal Trade Commission action, rejecting concerns raised by the FTC earlier this month.

Both the MDL and FTC cases accuse Endo, which has headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania and Dublin, Ireland, of paying generic competitor Watson Pharmaceuticals not to launch a generic version of its Lidoderm painkiller patch.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d9hsS9

