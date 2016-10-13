Endo privilege waiver limited to Lidoderm MDL - judge

A California federal judge has allowed Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc to partly waive attorney-client privilege in a private multidistrict antitrust litigation while reserving the right to assert it in a parallel Federal Trade Commission action, rejecting concerns raised by the FTC earlier this month.

Both the MDL and FTC cases accuse Endo, which has headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania and Dublin, Ireland, of paying generic competitor Watson Pharmaceuticals not to launch a generic version of its Lidoderm painkiller patch.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d9hsS9